Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi is transferred to a Tehran hospital, her foundation says

BEIRUT — Nobel Peace laureate and activist Narges Mohammadi has been transferred to a Tehran hospital more than a week after collapsing in prison, her foundation says.

The foundation says her transfer comes after days of pleading by her family and others. It says she has been granted a prison sentence suspension on bail.

Mohammadi had been imprisoned since December in Zanjan prison. She lost consciousness twice and was transferred to a local hospital on May 1.

A statement from her foundation, shared with The Associated Press, says the suspended sentence is not enough and that Mohammadi needs “permanent, specialized care.”

The statement adds that “we must ensure she never returns to prison to face the 18 years remaining on her sentence. Now is the time to demand her unconditional freedom and the dismissal of all charges.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.