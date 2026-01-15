A new era for Canada-China relations? Prime Minister Carney's visit signals change

BEIJING — On the first trip by a Canadian leader to China in eight years, both sides are signaling the start of an era of better relations.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, meeting his Canadian counterpart on Thursday, described Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit this week as a turning point that is expected to open up new prospects for the relationship, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Anita Anand, the Canadian foreign minister, told Wang that Carney looks forward to setting the course for the development of relations and restarting dialogue in various fields, the Chinese statement said.

Carney, who became prime minister 10 months ago, is attempting to repair relations with China following several years of acrimony over issues ranging from Canada's 2018 arrest of a senior Chinese tech executive to Canadian tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.

Carney was holding talks later Thursday with Premier Li Qiang and meeting top leader Xi Jinping on Friday.

His mission has been made more pressing by the higher tariffs imposed on exports to the United States by President Donald Trump. More than 75% percent of Canada's exports go to the U.S., and Carney has set a goal of reducing that reliance by doubling Canada's non-U.S. exports over the next decade.

“We’re ready to build a new partnership — one that builds on the best of our past, and responds to the challenges of today,” Carney posted on X after his arrival in Beijing on Wednesday night.

Canada, following the U.S. lead, announced tariffs of 100% on EVs from China and 25% on steel and aluminum in 2024 under Carney's predecessor, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

China responded by imposing duties of 100% on Canadian canola oil and meal and 25% on pork and seafood. It added a 75.8% tariff on canola seeds last August. Collectively, the import taxes effectively closed the Chinese market to Canadian canola exports, an industry group said.

China is hoping that Trump's tariffs and other pressure tactics on Canada and other allies drive them to pursue a foreign policy that is more independent from America's. The government in Beijing has often accused the U.S. of rallying allies to gang up on China, particularly under former President Joe Biden, Trump's predecessor.

Canadian authorities incensed China in late 2018 when they detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co., at the request of the United States, which wanted her extradited to face charges. China responded by detaining two Canadians on spying charges, casting a pall over relations for more than two years.

