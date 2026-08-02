Moscow mayor calls Saturday's deadly bomb attack on restaurant a 'terrorist act'

MOSCOW — Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin called the bomb attack on a restaurant in the capital a “brutal terrorist act,” but did not say who was responsible.

“Yesterday, a brutal terrorist act was committed in Moscow that claimed human lives. The victims are currently in the city’s hospitals, where they are receiving all necessary care,” Sobyanin wrote on social media Sunday.

The blast on Saturday evening killed a security guard and a guest, as well as the woman bomber, Russian state media said, citing local officials.

At least 21 people were also wounded when the explosive device detonated at the restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in central Moscow, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said, quoted by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The attack was still being investigated, the Moscow Investigative Committee told the news agency on Saturday evening. As of early afternoon on Sunday, there was no further information from Russian authorities, and no one had publicly claimed responsibility.

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