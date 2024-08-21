Man arrested on suspicion of murder after house fire kills a woman and 3 children

LONDON — (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly setting a house fire Wednesday that killed a woman and three children in northern England, police said.

An initial investigation showed the fire in the city of Bradford was deliberately set and is believed to be a domestic-related crime, police said.

Two girls — ages 9 and 1 — and a 5-year-old boy died at a hospital from their injuries. A 29-year-old woman was dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old suspect, who was critically injured, was arrested at the house.

“This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives," Det. Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of West Yorkshire Police said. “Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones."

