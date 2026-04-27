At least 42 people killed in eastern Chad during clashes over water resources

N'DJAMENA, Chad — At least 42 people were killed in eastern Chad after a clash between two families over a water point escalated into a cycle of reprisals, the country's deputy prime minister said late Sunday.

Limane Mahamat said during a visit to the village of Igote, in the Wadi Fira province, near the border with Sudan, where the clashes occurred on Saturday, that 42 people were killed and 10 wounded. He said those injured were evacuated to the provincial health center.

Mahamat said the cycle of reprisals had spread over a fairly large area, prompting an intervention by the army. He said the “swift response” by the military helped contain the clashes and that the situation is now “under control."

The deputy prime minister announced the launch of a 'customary mediation' process in the village and of judicial proceedings to determine criminal responsibility.

Intercommunal clashes over resources are common in the Central African country. Last year, clashes between farmers and herders in southwestern Chad left 42 people dead and several homes burned.

Mahamat said the government will take “all necessary measures” to prevent a destabilization of the border area, where the clashes took place.

Chad's eastern provinces have for several months been hosting refugees fleeing the war in Sudan and are facing increasing pressure on resources and security. Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees have poured across the border into Chad since the conflict began.

In February, Chad closed its border with Sudan "until further notice," calling it an attempt to limit the spread of conflict into its territory after multiple crossings by fighters with the warring Sudanese factions.

The war in Sudan has killed more than 40,000 people, according to United Nations figures, but aid groups say the true number could be many times higher.

The conflict has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with over 14 million people forced to flee their homes. It also has fueled disease outbreaks and pushed parts of Sudan into famine.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.