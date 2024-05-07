At least 10 casualties reported in a hospital attack in southwestern China

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese state media are reporting a knife attack with possible deaths at a hospital in the country’s southwest.

The official Xinhua News Agency said there were more than 10 casualties in what it called a “vicious assault” in Yunnan province. A report from Guizhou province television citing unnamed authorities said that two had died and 23 people were injured.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.