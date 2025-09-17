The Latest: As Trump enjoys UK royal pageantry, critics warn of a 'dangerous moment' in US

As President Donald Trump enjoys a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom aimed at showing the trans-Atlantic bond remains strong despite differences over Ukraine, the Middle East and the future of the Western alliance, his administration is targeting the 'radical left' it blames, without evidence, for the shooting of Charlie Kirk. Trump and his aides have discussed classifying some groups as domestic terrorists, ordering racketeering investigations and revoking tax-exempt status for progressive nonprofits. Critics say Trump is extending his campaign of retribution and eroding the constitutional rights of Americans.

King Charles III is hosting Trump at Windsor Castle, treating the president Wednesday to pageantry including a gilded horse-drawn carriage ride and the largest military welcome for a state visit to the U.K. in living memory before a lavish white-tie banquet at the castle later Wednesday. The events are being staged well outside London, making it easier to control protests. British police have undertaken a massive security operation.

Meanwhile, fired Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Susan Monarez will tell senators that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pressured her to "preapprove" new vaccine recommendations before seeing scientific evidence, according to a copy of the testimony she plans to give during a Wednesday hearing.

The Latest:

CDC official who resigned says Kennedy puts US on track for ‘drastic increases’ in preventable disease

Houry, one of the three CDC officials who resigned in the wake of Monarez’s departure from the agency, said Kennedy “spread misinformation and promoted unproven treatments,” resulting in “the highest number of measles cases in 30 years.”

Also under Kennedy’s tenure, flu and COVID sample submissions have dropped by 60% and 70% respectively, “leaving us with far less visibility into what’s coming,” Houry said.

Fired CDC Director says Kennedy told her to override vaccine approvals and fire health officials without cause

“He directed me to commit in advance to approving every ACIP recommendation, regardless of the science. He also directed me to dismiss career officials responsible for vaccine policy without cause,” said Monarez.

“He said if I was unwilling to do both, I should resign. I responded that I could not pre-approve recommendations without reviewing the evidence, and I had no basis for firing (scientists). He said he had already spoken with the White House several times,” Monarez told senators.

Kennedy said that Monarez was fired after she said, he claimed, that she was not a trustworthy person.

Monarez said she told Kennedy that she would stand by the scientific process to review, approve or reject vaccines, and that if he did not support that, she should be fired.

Trump lays a wreath at Queen Elizabeth’s tomb

Trump and Melania Trump traveled in the presidential limousine to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The president pumped his fist at reporters waiting nearby before entering, where he privately went to lay a wreath at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late queen hosted Trump during his first state visit in 2019.

Monarez starts by discussing the attack at the CDC headquarters

Saying that Wednesday’s hearing “should be about the future of trust in public health,” Monarez said that Kennedy wanted her to come to Washington in the days after the Aug. 8 shooting in Atlanta.

Monarez said she was unwilling to miss the funeral of David Rose, the DeKalb County officer killed in the shooting.

“In the days after the attack, I focused on security, staff and ensuring the CDC can continue its mission,” Monarez said.

GOP committee chairman opened hearing by mulling what changed since Monarez was confirmed

Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that Kennedy said Monarez had “unimpeachable” credentials, yet criticized her just weeks later. “Turmoil” at the CDC “is not good for the health of the American people,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy, a physician, also said that doctors aren’t able to make informed decisions about care if they “do not have clear guidance, or have a reason to distrust what’s coming out of the CDC.”

The Louisiana Republican — who publicly expressed concern about Kennedy’s anti-vaccination positions before voting to confirm him as health secretary — has worried aloud about “serious allegations” at the CDC. He has called for oversight, without blaming Kennedy.

Sen. Bernie Sanders criticizes Kennedy for firing Monarez

“Dr. Monarez was fired because she refused to act as a rubber stamp to implement Secretary Kennedy’s dangerous agenda to substantially limit the use of safe and effective vaccines that would endanger the life the American people and people across the world,” said Sanders.

Kennedy has denied accusations by Monarez that he ordered "rubber-stamped" vaccine recommendations.

The vice president is talking up Trump’s tax cuts

JD Vance will visit a precision metal stamping facility in Howell, Michigan, to promote the tax cut and border enforcement bill Trump signed into law over the summer.

Vance also will give remarks at the Hatch Stamping Plant. Accompanying him are Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Michigan Republican congressman Tom Barrett.

Senate hearing for fired CDC chief has begun

The fired Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director is about to begin testimony before the Senate's powerful health committee.

Susan Monarez is expected to tell senators on Wednesday that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pressured her to endorse new vaccine recommendations before seeing scientific evidence, according to a copy of prepared remarks.

Monarez was initially handpicked by Kennedy and nominated by President Donald Trump. But she was fired just weeks into the job over disagreements on vaccine policies. Accompanying her in the hearing room is the CDC's former chief medical officer, Debra Houry.

— This item has been corrected. Houry wasn't fired; she resigned.

Obama says

Trump’s use of executive power sets up ‘dangerous moment’

The former president said Republicans in the White House and Congress, with approval for now from the Supreme Court, are saying “we’re okay with just breaking the rules.”

He pointed to Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., as well as ID checks by federal agents in Los Angeles.

“Many of the guardrails and norms that I thought I had to abide by as president of the United States, that George Bush thought he had to abide by as president of the United States ... suddenly those no longer apply. And that makes this a dangerous moment.”

Obama applauds Utah governor’s response to Kirk killing

Obama said he and Gov. Spencer Cox “disagree on a whole bunch of stuff,” but the Republican’s messaging around how to respond to Kirk’s death shows “that it is possible for us to disagree while abiding by a basic code of how we should engage in public debate.”

Obama drew parallels to his own leadership following the 2015 slaying of nine Black parishioners at a Charleston, South Carolina, church, as well as former President George W. Bush’s actions following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

A president should “constantly remind us of the ties that bind us together,” Obama said, adding that the rhetoric used by Trump and his aides, calling “political opponents ‘vermin,’ ‘enemies’ … speaks to a broader problem.”

Barack Obama says US at ‘inflection point’ after Kirk’s death

The former U.S. president talked about Charlie Kirk’s killing during Q&A at an event in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night that was hosted by the Jefferson Educational Society.

Obama says he disagreed with many of Kirk’s positions, but “that doesn’t negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family.”

“Political violence is not new,” Obama said, and such acts are “anathema to what it means to be a democratic country.”

A brooch, a sword, a handbag and a book: The gifts the Trumps and the royals exchanged

Buckingham Palace has revealed details about what gifts the royals and the Trumps exchanged on Wednesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla presented the Trumps with a hand-bound leather volume specially made to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, as well as the Union flag that flew above Buckingham Palace on the day of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The royals also gave Melania Trump a silver and enamel bowl and a personalized handbag by British designer Anya Hindmarch.

In return, Trump gave Charles a replica of a President Eisenhower sword, and Camilla received a vintage Tiffany & Co. gold, diamond and ruby brooch.

The Trumps have a private lunch with the royals

Cameras weren’t allowed for the president and first lady’s meal in the State Dining Room.

After they eat, they’re set to view a special display of items from the Royal Collection in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

Brad Raffensperger, who stood up to Trump over 2020 voting, runs for Georgia governor

The Republican Secretary of State who rejected Donald Trump's call to help overturn Georgia's 2020 election results said Wednesday that he's running for governor in 2026.

“I’m a conservative Republican, and I’m prepared to make the tough decisions. I follow the law and the Constitution, and I’ll always do the right thing for Georgia no matter what,” Raffensperger said in an announcement video.

The wealthy engineering entrepreneur might appeal most to business-oriented Republicans who once dominated GOP primaries in Georgia, but he is pledging a strongly conservative campaign even while he remains scorned by Trump and his allies. Georgia has had Republican governors since 2002.

Raffensperger defied Trump's wrath to win reelection in 2022, and his first challenge may be to qualify for the primary. State party leaders resolved in June to ban Raffensperger from running as a Republican.

Nvidia CEO expects to discuss China trade and tech problems with Trump at banquet

The CEO of Nvidia, who is visiting the U.K. at the same time as President Donald Trump to unveil a flurry of new investments, says he expects to discuss the U.S.-China trade and tech battle with Trump at a state banquet later Wednesday.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, is restricted from exporting its most advanced chips to China. This week, Beijing regulators also targeted the company, accusing it of antitrust breaches stemming from a 2020 acquisition of an Israeli tech company.

Adding to the problems, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that China’s internet regulator is banning domestic tech companies from buying an Nvidia chip model tailored for the local market.

CEO Jensen Huang said he was “disappointed” with the situation. He said he hasn’t yet spoken to Trump about the latest developments, “but I’ll see him tonight, and he’ll probably ask me.”

Huang said his company will continue to be “supportive” of both governments as they “sort through these geopolitical policies.”

Trump and royals pause for lunch after military ceremonies

A guard of honor, comprising soldiers and officers from the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards and Scots Guards, have marched past Trump and King Charles.

The formal ceremonial welcome in the castle quadrangle featured the largest ever guard of honor for a state visit to the U.K., officials said.

There will be a pause in the military ceremonies as the Trumps retreat inside Windsor Castle to have lunch with members of the royal family in the State Dining Room.

Trump inspects troops in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Trumps took their places on the dais as the state colors were lowered and the United States national anthem played. Trump saluted and the first lady placed her hand on her chest.

Trump was then escorted by an officer as he walked along a line of soldiers in red tunics and bearskin hats.

Charles accompanied him, following a short distance behind. He and the president chatted for a bit before they returned to the Royal Dais together.

Gilded carriage ride through Windsor estate

The royals are accompanying the Trumps in a ceremonious horse-drawn carriage ride through the vast grounds of the Windsor estate.

King Charles and Trump are travelling in the Irish State Coach, with Queen Camilla and the first lady in the Scottish State Coach.

Prince William and Kate are following in another carriage, the Semi-State Landau.

A military band played the British and U.S. national anthems as the carriages cross the estate. Trump could be seen chatting with the king as they rode in the carriage together.

Charles and Camilla welcome the Trumps to Windsor

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have shaken hands with the Trumps outside Windsor Castle.

The president and first lady flew on Marine One from Winfield House, the U.S. ambassador’s residence in London, where they stayed Tuesday night.

They were greeted by Prince William of Wales and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who accompanied them on a horse-drawn carriage ride through the vast grounds of the Windsor estate.

‘Unprecedented’ military spectacle

The military ceremony to welcome Trump will be the largest one staged for a state visit to the U.K. in living memory, officials said.

In total, 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military will take part in the ceremonial welcome at Windsor.

The spectacle will conclude with a joint U.K-U.S. military flypast — a first during a state visit.

“The joint flypast by UK and US F-35 aircraft is a demonstration of the strength of the UK-US defense and security relationship,” Britain’s defense ministry said.

Dozens of groups will protest against Trump in London

While Trump will not be seen in any public-facing events during his two-day trip, police are preparing for a signification operation in central London, where as many as 50 protest groups are expected to march against Trump’s visit.

The Metropolitan Police said 1,600 officers will be deployed on Wednesday, including 500 assisting from other forces.

Activists say they will demonstrate against what they called “our government’s choice to honor a man who is violating human rights in the United States and around the world.”

“I don’t think it’s right that we’re having Trump come for the second state visit due to his horrible rhetoric, policies and actions towards women and people of colour,” said Grace Nathew, one of a small group of protesters staging a demonstration near Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Police said they arrested four people Tuesday over a stunt that saw an image of Trump and Epstein projected on a tower at Windsor Castle, a reminder of the president’s relationship with the disgraced financier.

London’s mayor says Trump fans flames of division

President Donald Trump will largely avoid London during his state visit. And that’s fine by the city’s mayor.

Sadiq Khan wrote in The Guardian newspaper that Trump and his allies has helped “fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world.” He said Trump’s mass deportations and sending troops to U.S. cities are moves “straight out of the autocrat’s playbook.”

Ahead of a planned protest on Wednesday against the president’s visit, Khan wrote: “I’m sure many Londoners will speak up to tell President Trump and his followers that we cannot be divided by those who seek to sow fear.”

Khan, a member of the governing Labour Party who has been London mayor since 2016, has traded criticism with Trump since the president's campaign pledge in 2015 to ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

In July the president said Khan has “done a terrible job” and is a “nasty person.”

Carriages and a sumptuous state dinner

Hundreds of soldiers, gardeners and chefs are putting the final touches on their preparations to ensure Trump and first lady Melania Trump get the full royal treatment.

After welcoming the Trumps in a formal ceremony, Charles, Queen Camilla and dozens of soldiers will accompany them on a carriage ride through the Windsor estate.

They will return to the castle for military ceremonies featuring hundreds of troops. Trump will be invited to review the guard of honor in scarlet tunics and tall bearskin hats.

The highlight of the visit will be a state banquet later Wednesday at Windsor Castle, where Charles and other royals will join their guests around the massive Waterloo Table.

The mahogany table, which has space for 160 guests, will be laid with the Grand Service — a silver-gilt dining service that includes more than 4,000 pieces ranging from serving dishes to dinner plates and egg cups.

Flags and protests in Windsor

The mood in Windsor was largely festive as the town makes last-minute preparations for Trump’s state visit.

American and U.K. flags are fastened to lamp posts with gold tassels, waving over the heads of tourists weaving their way past the security cordon surrounding the 1,000-year-old castle that will be the center of the ceremonies on Wednesday.

Harry Law, 22, traveled from Folkestone on the south coast of England, hoping to get a glimpse of the man he called “Orange Hair.’’

“You don’t get to see a president every day,’’ he said. “I still haven’t seen our prime minister.’’

About two dozen people gathered late Tuesday near Windsor Castle to protest the visit, chanting “Dump Trump” and “Trump go home.” A larger protest against Trump is planned for Wednesday in central London.

Nvidia, OpenAI bosses are part of US delegation

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are expected to be among the business leaders in the U.S. delegation.

Media reports suggest that Nvidea and OpenAI will unveil billions of dollars’ worth of investment into U.K. data centers this week amid Trump's state visit.

Starmer and Trump are also expected to sign a technology partnership, accompanied by major investments in nuclear energy, life sciences and Artificial Intelligence data centers.

Differences over Ukraine and Gaza

While Starmer has shown he is adept at charming Trump, his efforts to influence the president to maintain U.S. support for Ukraine has had with limited results.

Last week's Russian drone incursion into NATO member Poland drew strong condemnation from European NATO allies, and pledges of more planes and troops for the bloc's eastern flank. Trump played down the incident's severity, musing that it " could have been a mistake. "

Starmer also departs from Trump over Israel's war in Gaza. He has said the U.K. will formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations later this month.

Trade talks to feature during visit

On Tuesday Trump told reporters that U.K. officials want to continue trade negotiations during his visit.

“They’d like to see if they can get a little bit better deal, so we’ll talk to them,” he said.

Starmer’s government is keen to secure favorable trade terms with the U.S., the U.K.’s largest single economic partner, accounting for 18% of total British trade.

A May trade agreement reduces U.S. tariffs on Britain’s key auto and aerospace industries. But a final deal has not been reached over other sectors, including pharmaceuticals, steel and aluminum.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.