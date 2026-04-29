Kenya gives a hero's welcome to marathon record breaker Sabastian Sawe

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan marathon record-breaker Sabastian Sawe received a hero's welcome home Wednesday, complete with a water cannon salute for the aircraft he was aboard.

Sawe, the first person to break the fabled two-hour barrier in the marathon, was welcomed back to his country by his parents and Sports Minister Salim Mvurya, who hailed the runner's accomplishment at the London Marathon as “a win for Kenya.”

Sawe pulled off the feat, which was long considered unthinkable, on Sunday when he won in a time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, 30 seconds. He bettered the previous men's world record by 65 seconds.

Before disembarking upon arrival Wednesday at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Sawe told The Associated Press he was proud to have “made a great achievement in life” and was planning to “try and lower the record further.”

He was adorned with a traditional wreath made from twigs to symbolize victory.

Traditional dancers sang his praises as he then climbed into a luxury government vehicle as part of the “heroic welcome” hailed by the sports minister, who said Sawe would be feted on Thursday.

His parents told The AP they knew their son was destined for greatness even as a child, and his mother recounted how he sprinted during bath time.

“He would run too fast. So, I would say to myself, this boy will shine for me one day,” Emily Sawe said.

His father recounted watching Sunday’s marathon at his brother’s house because his television lacked a clear signal.

“The moment my son pulled in front, I walked out and didn’t see him finish the race. I watched the replay afterwards. I was so happy, extremely happy. We screamed so much that now it is hard to swallow anything,” Simion Kiplagat Sawe said.

Sabastian Sawe was introduced to professional running by his uncle, Abraham Chepkirwok, who ran the 800 meters for Uganda at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Saw won the Valencia Marathon in 2024, clocking 2:02:05. He went into Sunday's race in London as the defending champion.

His father says Sawe is disciplined and determined: “Even now, he still says that record was not enough; he wants to lower it further."

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