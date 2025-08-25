Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza hospital kills 8, health ministry says

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit the fourth floor of southern Gaza’s main hospital Monday, killing at least eight people, Gaza’s health ministry said.

The ministry said the victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike — one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived.

Khan Younis’ Nasser Hospital, the largest in southern Gaza, has withstood raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to questions about the strike.

Israel’s attacks on hospitals are not in comment in its war against Hamas in Gaza. Multiple hospitals were struck or raided across the strip with Israel claiming attacking militants operating from inside the medical facilities without providing evidence.

A June strike on Nasser hospital killed three people and wounded 10. At the time Israeli military said it had precisely struck Hamas militants operating from within a command and control center at the hospital.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.