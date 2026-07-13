Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen say Saudi airstrikes hit Sanaa International Airport

CAIRO — Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said Saudi airstrikes hit Sanaa International Airport on Monday, while the internationally recognized government in Yemen said they were meant to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.

For years, a Saudi-led coalition based in Yemen’s south, including the internationally recognized government, has been fighting the Houthis in the north.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge carrying out airstrikes in Yemen, and its officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gen. Taher al- Aqili, the government's defense minister, said on X that the airport's runway was struck to stop the plane carrying the Houthi delegation after attending the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a video statement released shortly before the strikes, Al-Aqili warned against infiltrating Yemeni airspace with Iranian aircraft.

“At this moment, we say that our patience has run out. Accordingly, we will respond appropriately to this treacherous and brutal act, and we will confront and deal with the hostile aircraft violating Yemeni airspace and sovereignty by all available means,” he said.

The Houthis said the plane changed its route and landed at Hodeida Airport.

There were no immediate reports of damage to the airport in Sanaa.

A Houthi official, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, said on Telegram that Saudi Arabia launched the airstrikes in what he called an “end to the de-escalation phase.” He warned that “this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished.”

The Yemeni defense ministry issued orders to evacuate the airport and surrounding areas.

Rashad al-Alimi, who leads Yemen's ruling Presidential Leadership Council, said Iran had requested to operate a flight by Iranian airline Mahan Air from Tehran to Sanaa to return the Houthi delegation.

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