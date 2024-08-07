Helicopter with 5 people on board crashes in the mountains northwest of Nepal's capital

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — A helicopter with five people on board crashed on Wednesday in the mountains just north of Nepal’s capital, police said.

The helicopter had taken off from Kathmandu international airport and was heading towards the town of Syaprubeshi.

The helicopter, which belongs to Nepal-based Air Dynasty, had lost contact with the tower minutes after takeoff.

The four passengers are Chinese nationals, and the pilot is a Nepali man. No further details were immediately available.

