Gunshots heard near presidential palace in Guinea-Bissau 3 days after national election

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — Gunfire has been heard near the presidential palace in Guinea-Bissau 's capital three days after the national election.

An Associated Press journalist saw roads leading to the palace closed off, with checkpoints manned by heavily armed and masked soldiers.

The presidential and legislative elections were Sunday. Outgoing President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa each claimed victory Tuesday, even though official provisional results are not expected until Thursday.

The West African nation in the past has seen four coups and numerous attempted ones since independence, including one reported last month.

