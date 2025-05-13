Germany bans the largest 'Reich citizen' group

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government has banned the largest “Reich citizen” group, an extremist far-right organization that calls itself the “Kingdom of Germany” and seeks to undermine the country’s democratic order.

Since early Tuesday morning, hundreds of security forces in several states have been searching the association’s properties and the homes of leading members.

