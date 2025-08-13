Police free 11 guards held hostage in Guatemalan prisons

GUATEMALA CITY — (AP) — Anti-kidnapping teams freed 11 guards overnight after they were held hostage by gang members for most of a day in two Guatemalan prisons, demanding that authorities move their imprisoned leaders to other facilities.

Deputy Security Minister José Portillo confirmed the guards’ release shortly before midnight Tuesday, but didn't provide any details. It remained unclear on Wednesday what, if any, concessions the government made, but the National Civil Police said in a statement that anti-kidnapping teams had freed guards in both prisons. Authorities had retaken control of both prisons.

Police also said they had recovered the hostages’ guns and cell phones, as well as five pistols the prisoners carried. It said five inmates were responsible and would face charges.

Riots had broken out early Tuesday in two prisons in Guatemala City, where the guards were captured by members of the rival Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha gangs. A guard and an inmate who suffered bullet wounds in the melee were evacuated during the course of the day to receive medical treatment.

Videos circulated online by the prisoners showed the guards blindfolded with their hands bound. In one, a prisoner read a statement saying the gangs wanted their leaders returned to the prisons where they were previously housed, something Guatemala’s interior minister had earlier ruled out.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.