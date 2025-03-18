Gabbard says Trump is committed to ensuring peace and security through 'realism and pragmatism'

NEW DELHI — (AP) — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring peace and security through "realism and pragmatism," in remarks Tuesday before the U.S. leader speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gabbard did not refer to a particular country or conflict, but said securing peace required “commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties that reduce the likelihood of an escalation to conflict” and “courage to engage directly with both friends and adversaries alike.”

Gabbard spoke at the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on a visit to India that holds special significance: She was the first Hindu elected to Congress when she served as a representative from Hawaii. In her new role she oversees and coordinates the work of more than a dozen intelligence agencies.

“Trump remains unwavering in his commitment to achieving peace through a strategy rooted in realism and pragmatism,” Gabbard said at the security and economics conference.

Trump will speak with Putin on Tuesday in a possible pivot point in efforts to end the war in Ukraine and an opportunity for Trump to continue reorienting American foreign policy.

Also in her address, Gabbard said there is “huge opportunity” in expanding the India-US relationship.

“I am confident that this partnership and friendship between our two countries will continue to grow,” she said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump met last month in Washington and spoke about easing tariffs, resolving trade issues and shoring up defense ties.

Gabbard also met Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

Singh, in a post on social platform X, said they “discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership.”

India is a key strategic partner of the U.S. and is seen as integral to Washington’s strategy of containing China in the Indo-Pacific region.

