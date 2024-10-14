France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen faces court on charges of embezzling EU funds

PARIS — (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is to answer questions from judges at a Paris court Monday as she and her National Rally party stand trial over the suspected embezzlement of European Parliament funds. She has denied any wrongdoing.

The nine-week trial is a critical juncture for Le Pen, expected to be a strong contender in France’s next presidential election in 2027. A guilty verdict could significantly affect her political career and aspirations.

The National Rally and 25 of its top officials went on trial last month for having used money intended for EU parliamentary aides instead to pay staff who worked for the party between 2004 and 2016, in violation of the 27-nation bloc's regulations. The National Rally was called the National Front at the time.

Le Pen is scheduled to answer questions from the court for three successive days, starting on Monday, over the use of EU money to pay for her bodyguard, her chief of staff and two other party aides.

When the trial opened last month, she vowed to present “solid arguments” showing that she and other party officials “did not violate any political and regulatory rules of the European Parliament.”

If found guilty, Le Pen and her co-defendants could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million euros ($1.1 million) each. Additional penalties, such as the loss of civil rights or ineligibility to run for office, could also be imposed, a scenario that could hamper, or even destroy, Le Pen’s goal to mount another presidential bid after the end of President Emmanuel Macron’s term. Le Pen was runner-up to Macron in the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections.

Two other National Rally officials, including the party’s historic leader, Le Pen’s father Jean-Marie, have faced similar accusations but have been exempted from prosecution on health grounds.

The trial is scheduled to last until Nov. 27.

