Former British soldier convicted of passing on sensitive information to the Iranian government

LONDON — (AP) — A former British soldier whose audacious escape from a London prison spurred a dayslong search was convicted on Thursday of passing on sensitive information to the Iranian intelligence service.

Daniel Khalife, 23, was found guilty by a jury in Woolwich Crown Court on violations of Britain's Official Secrets Act by collecting information useful to an enemy — Iran. He was cleared of a charge of planting fake bombs in his military barracks.

Prosecutors said Khalife played a “cynical game” by claiming he wanted to be a spy after he had delivered a large amount of restricted and classified material to Iran, including the names of special forces officers.

Khalife testified that he had been in touch with people in the Iranian government but that it was all part of a ploy to ultimately work as a double-agent for Britain, a scheme he said he got from watching the TV show “Homeland.”

“I wanted to utilize my background to further our national security,” he told jurors.

Defense lawyer Gul Nawaz Hussein said Khalife’s aspirations to be James Bond were naïve, stupid and bordered on slapstick. He said his client was more “Scooby Doo” than “007.”

Khalife’s case had not received much attention until he escaped from a London prison in September 2023 and went on the run for three days.

Khalife was being held on the charges in Wandsworth Prison when he escaped from the kitchen by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery truck. He was ultimately nabbed on a canal path.

During his trial, Khalife pleaded guilty to the escape, but continued to contest the spying charges.

Khalife joined the Army at 16 and was assigned to the Royal Corps of Signals, a communications unit that is deployed with battlefield troops, as well as special forces and intelligence squads.

He was told he could not join the intelligence service because his mother is from Iran.

At 17, he reached out to a man connected with Iranian intelligence and began passing along information, prosecutors said. He was given NATO secret security clearance when he took part in a joint exercise at Fort Cavazos in Texas in early 2021.

British security officials were not aware of Khalife’s contacts with the Iranians until he contacted MI6, the U.K.’s foreign intelligence service, to offer to work as a double-agent.

He reached out to MI6 anonymously, saying he had earned the trust of his Iranian handlers and that they had rewarded him by leaving a bag in a north London park that contained $2,000 cash ($1,578 pounds).

Khalife said most of the material he provided to his Iranian handlers was information he made up or documents that were available online and didn’t expose military secrets.

