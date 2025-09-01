Flotilla headed to Gaza leaves Barcelona for a second time after storm delay

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — A flotilla carrying activists and humanitarian aid for Gaza left Barcelona's port on Monday for a second time after the vessels were forced to return a day earlier because of bad weather conditions.

The Global Sumud Flotilla had departed Sunday under much fanfare only to return a few hours later after a storm hit parts of Spain overnight. Facing winds of more than 56 kph (35 mph), some of the smaller boats taking part in the mission would have been at risk, organizers said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many boats departed on Monday. Organizers had previously said that there were around 20 vessels with participants from 44 countries. Dozens more boats were expected to join the flotilla from across the Mediterranean later this week, making it the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea.

This comes as Israel has stepped up its offensive in Gaza City, limiting the deliveries of food and basic supplies in northern Gaza. Food experts warned earlier this month that Gaza City was gripped by famine and that 500,000 people across the Gaza Strip were facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters had gathered under a scorching sun on the docks of Barcelona's old port Sunday to cheer the mission as it took off. The departure on Monday after sunset was much quieter.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Barcelona ex-Mayor Ada Colau were among those on board. The flotilla also received support from Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon and Liam Cunningham, known for his role in HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

The Israeli military is likely to try and stop the boats from getting near Gaza, as they have done in the past.

The nearly two-year war has killed more than 63,000 people, with nearly 340 Palestinians dying of malnutrition, including 124 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Hamas-led militants started the war with an assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in which attackers killed around 1,200 people and abducted 251 others. Forty-eight hostages are still inside Gaza, around 20 of them believed by Israel to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefires or other deals.

