A fire in a school in Kenya has killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police say

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police said Friday.

There are fears that the death toll may rise, police said.

The cause of the fire Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri county was being investigated, police spokesperson Resila Onyango said.

“We are investigating the cause and will take necessary action,” she said.

School fires are common in Kenyan boarding schools, where many students stay because parents believe it gives them more time to study.

Some fires have been started by students during unrest. In 2017, 10 high school students died in a school fire in the capital, Nairobi.

