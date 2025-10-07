A divided Israel marks 2 years since Oct. 7 attack as war in Gaza grinds on and hostages languish

REIM, Israel — Israelis prepared to mourn the dead Tuesday as the nation marks two years since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack plunged the region into a devastating war, while Israel and Hamas hold indirect talks in Egypt.

The main memorial ceremony is being organized by bereaved families, not the government, reflecting deep divisions over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership, which many blame for the failure to secure a ceasefire that would free the remaining hostages held by the militant group.

In the Gaza Strip, where Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed tens of thousands of people and razed entire towns and cities, those who can are fleeing another Israeli invasion of Gaza City while others are sheltering in place. Many are unable to make the arduous and costly journey south.

The worst attack in Israel’s history

It's been two years since thousands of Hamas-led militants poured into southern Israel after a surprise barrage of rockets. They stormed army bases, farming communities and an outdoor music festival, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, including women, children and older adults.

They abducted 251 others, most of whom have since been released in ceasefires or other deals. Forty-eight remain inside Gaza, around 20 of them believed by Israel to be alive. Hamas has said it will release them only in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal. Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until all of the captives are returned and Hamas has been disarmed.

The attack set in motion a cascade of events that led Israel into combat with Iran and its allies across the region, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, which suffered major losses. The United States joined Israel in attacking Iran's military and nuclear program in a 12-day war in June.

Israel has killed several top militants as well as Iranian generals and nuclear scientists, and it has vastly depleted the military capabilities of its enemies while seizing control over most of Gaza as well as parts of Lebanon and Syria.

But the failure to return the hostages has left the country deeply divided, with weekly mass protests against Netanyahu. Israel is more isolated internationally than it has been in decades.

A memorial at the scene of a massacre

Nearly 400 Israelis were killed and dozens abducted from the Nova music festival in the border community of Reim. Over the last two years, it has emerged as a memorial site, with portraits of the kidnapped and fallen affixed to Israeli flags. Bereaved families plan to erect a sukkah — a festive, temporary shelter — there in honor of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which coincides with the anniversary.

There was no official ceremony at the Nova site due to the Jewish holiday.

The main memorial ceremony will be held in Tel Aviv and include musical performances and speeches. It's being organized by Yonatan Shamriz, whose brother, Alon, was among three hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli forces after they escaped captivity early in the war.

Israel and Hamas discuss Trump peace plan

Israel and Hamas met Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss a new peace plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump. The talks were to continue Tuesday.

The war has already killed over 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants. It says women and children make up around half the dead, and many independent experts say its figures are the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.

Israel's offensive has displaced around 90% of Gaza's population of some 2 million, often multiple times, and restrictions on humanitarian aid have contributed to a severe hunger crisis, with experts saying Gaza City is experiencing famine.

Experts and major rights groups have accused Israel of genocide, and the International Criminal Court is seeking the arrest of Netanyahu and his former defense minister for using starvation as a method of war.

Israel vehemently denies the allegations, saying it is waging a lawful war of self-defense and taking extraordinary measures to avoid harming civilians. It blames Hamas for the death and destruction in Gaza because the militants are deeply embedded in populated areas.

Hamas portrayed the Oct. 7 attack as a response to decades of Israeli land seizures, settlement construction and military occupation. But the attack has exacted a catastrophic toll on the Palestinians, whose dream of an independent state appears more distant than ever.

