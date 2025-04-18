Death toll from a boat crash in Congo earlier this week rises to 148

KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — The death toll from a boat crash in Congo earlier this week rose to 148 from 50 with more than 100 still missing, officials said Friday.

“The death toll among the 500 passengers on board was extremely high," said Sen. Jean-Paul Boketsu Bofili of Equateur province. “As we speak, more than 150 survivors suffering from third-degree burns are without humanitarian assistance.”

Deadly boat accidents are common in the central African country, where late-night travels and overcrowded vessels are often blamed. Authorities have struggled to enforce maritime regulations.

