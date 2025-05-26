Australian state plans to ban the sale of machetes following violent gang fight

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — An Australian state government is banning the sale of machetes after a violent gang fight in a suburban shopping mall injured a young man.

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan announced Monday the ban on the sale of large knives would take effect Wednesday after machete-wielding gang members clashed at a Melbourne mall on Sunday afternoon.

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in the fight that involved eight combatants armed with machetes, a police statement said. Four suspects had been arrested and charged by Monday.

“I will introduce as many laws (as needed) to get these dangerous knives off the streets,” Allan told reporters.

“We will be bringing in place a ban on the sale of machetes here in Victoria and this ban will be in place from midday on Wednesday. Under consumer powers, using these powers, Victoria will be banning machetes from being sold anywhere in the state,” she added.

Victoria only Australian state planning to ban machetes

Victoria is the only Australian state or territory that plans to ban machetes, broadly defined as a cutting edge knife with a blade exceeding 20 centimeters (almost 8 inches) long. Kitchen knives are not included in the ban.

Possession of a machete will be banned with few exceptions in Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, from Sept. 1.

The ban on the sale of machetes was to have taken effect on that date. A three-month amnesty will give people time to dispose of their machetes at police stations and secure bins without penalty.

Possession of a machete in Victoria would be punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of more than 47,000 Australian dollars ($30,700).

England and Wales banned possession of machetes and some other knives in September last year.

Australia has some of the world's toughest gun laws

Australia has some of the toughest gun laws in the world, and gun crimes are relatively rare. But knife crimes are becoming more common.

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, and Queensland and South Australia states ban the sale of knives to children.

Machetes are currently controlled weapons that are allowed to be carried for legitimate purposes.

Around 40 police officers responded to the fight between rival gangs in Melbourne.

The two alleged primary offenders, boys aged 15 and 16, were arrested at the scene and charged with using a controlled weapon and other offenses.

The boys were held in custody to appear in a children’s court at a later date.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested Monday and charged in relation to the violence. They were released on bail for a court appearance in July.

All four were known gang members, police said.

