Workers who make Bombardier business jets in Toronto are on strike. Talks will resume Monday

Labor union Unifor said Sunday that 1,350 workers at a Bombardier business-jet plant went on strike when the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new contract by a deadline on Saturday night.
The union said the negotiations continued into Sunday morning and would resume on Monday.
Bombardier said it was continuing to negotiate and hoped to “swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”
Neither side would discuss details of the negotiations.
This strike involves production and office workers at a Bombardier plant at Pearson Airport in Toronto, where Global-series aircraft are built.
Workers at the plant went on strike for several days in the summer of 2021 before ratifying a three-year contract that included wage increases and better pension benefits.
