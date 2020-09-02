Woman says husband shot in face during road rage incident on I-285

ATLANTA — Gunshots pierced a car on I-285 and hit a man in the face.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with the wife of the injured man, who thinks this was a road rage incident.
Shane Doby was struck by gunfire while driving on the I-675 ramp to I-285 on Monday.
The gunshot hit him in the face.
Shane Doby and his wife are still trying to figure out why a person would shoot him and endanger other motorists.
“I said, ‘Honey, you’re shot,’” Hannah Doby said. “You’re fine. Calm down. We’ve got to stop the car.”
Hannah Doby helped her husband stop the car.
TRENDING STORIES:
“Here I am trying to jump over on top of him to stop the vehicle so we don’t wreck,” Hannah Doby said.
This all began as the couple headed to Stone Mountain for some hiking.
Shane Doby told his wife a driver was tailgating them.
Hannah says the driver pulled next to their car and rolled his passenger window down.
“I told my husband he’s got a gun,” Hannah Doby said. “About that time I hit the floorboard and he pulled the trigger and shot.”
Shane is recovering and will need reconstructive surgery.
Hannah is concerned because Shane has underlying health conditions, and doesn’t want him exposed to COVID-19.
“For him to be in here now, that’s another worry that we have is him catching the COVID,” Hannah Doby said.
Hannah says the gunman was driving a black Chevrolet 2500 truck.
“He had a cold look on his face, like he had done it before,” Hannah Doby said.
Hannah says she has no idea what set the driver off.
“I want to understand why,” Hannah Doby said. “I mean what causes you to go out and want to hurt people?”
Police say they are investigating the incident.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Shane Doby’s recovery.
© 2020 Cox Media Group