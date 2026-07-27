Wisconsin tornado causes extensive damage and cuts power to thousands of homes

APPLETON, Wis. — A tornado swept through Wisconsin on Monday, damaging homes, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands of people.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Winnebago County, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

The twister was moving over Lake Winnebago and moving southward toward Fond du Lac County around 12:25 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Images posted to social media showed extensive damage in Appleton, including homes stripped of roofs and siding, cars flipped over and streets littered with tree limbs.

In Menasha, the electric utility said the entire city of about 18,000 people is believed to be without power because of a downed transmission line.

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