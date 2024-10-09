Where refugees in Georgia are arriving from

During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.
In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn't immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in the 2022 fiscal year, twice the 2021 total.
Refugee arrivals during the 2023 fiscal year dramatically outpaced the prior two years, reaching over 60,000 from October 2022 to September 2023.
In September 2024, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Venezeula, Afghanistan, and Congo. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.
In Venezuela, over 7.5 million people have left the country due to extreme inflation, violence, food and medicine scarcity, and other factors. Most have resettled in Latin American and Caribbean countries. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans. For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries.
Stacker referenced data from the Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Georgia in September 2024. Countries with only one refugee since October 2023 are not included.
September refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in September
To Georgia:
#1. Venezuela: 150
#2. Congo: 51
#3. Myanmar: 47
#4. Eritrea: 42
#5. Afghanistan: 32
#6. Syria: 23
#7. Somalia: 20
#8. Nicaragua: 17
#9. Guatemala: 8
#10. Republic of South Sudan: 7
#11. Yemen: 4
#12. Ethiopia: 3
#13. Honduras: 2
#14. Iran: 1
To the U.S. as a whole:
#1. Venezuela: 3,653
#2. Congo: 2,296
#3. Afghanistan: 2,068
#4. Syria: 1,585
#5. Myanmar: 1,455
States that accepted the most refugees in September:
#1. Texas: 1,702
#2. California: 1,550
#3. New York: 918
#4. Florida: 768
#5. Illinois: 750
Read on to see the countries that Georgia has accepted the most refugees from since the start of the fiscal year in October 2023.
Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock
#1. Congo
Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2023
To Georgia: 531
To the U.S. as a whole: 19,922
Top states receiving refugees from Congo
#1. Texas: 1,791
#2. Kentucky: 1,735
#3. Ohio: 1,343
#4. New York: 1,295
#5. Arizona: 1,274
Canva
#2. Venezuela
Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2023
To Georgia: 512
To the U.S. as a whole: 12,878
Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela
#1. Texas: 2,039
#2. Florida: 1,883
#3. Illinois: 664
#4. New York: 514
#5. Georgia: 512
Chantal de Bruijne // Shutterstock
#3. Myanmar
Refugees that arrived from Myanmar since October 2023
To Georgia: 462
To the U.S. as a whole: 7,347
Top states receiving refugees from Myanmar
#1. Texas: 882
#2. Illinois: 761
#3. New York: 736
#4. Wisconsin: 570
#5. Georgia: 462
Canva
#4. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2023
To Georgia: 381
To the U.S. as a whole: 14,707
Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan
#1. California: 3,171
#2. Texas: 1,574
#3. Virginia: 1,257
#4. Washington: 889
#5. New York: 658
hanohiki // Shutterstock
#5. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2023
To Georgia: 287
To the U.S. as a whole: 11,274
Top states receiving refugees from Syria
#1. Michigan: 1,186
#2. New York: 1,112
#3. Pennsylvania: 954
#4. California: 763
#5. Texas: 676
Lauren Squire // Shutterstock
#6. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2023
To Georgia: 157
To the U.S. as a whole: 5,017
Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala
#1. California: 794
#2. Texas: 551
#3. Florida: 257
#4. North Carolina: 255
#5. New York: 219
Dave Primov // Shutterstock
#7. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2023
To Georgia: 148
To the U.S. as a whole: 4,801
Top states receiving refugees from Somalia
#1. Minnesota: 1,267
#2. New York: 366
#3. Ohio: 326
#4. Arizona: 280
#5. Missouri: 257
Milosz Maslanka // Shutterstock
#8. Nicaragua
Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since October 2023
To Georgia: 123
To the U.S. as a whole: 3,299
Top states receiving refugees from Nicaragua
#1. Florida: 382
#2. Texas: 313
#3. California: 259
#4. North Carolina: 139
#5. Minnesota: 135
Dave Primov // Shutterstock
#9. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2023
To Georgia: 122
To the U.S. as a whole: 2,410
Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea
#1. Texas: 286
#2. Washington: 253
#3. lowa: 162
#4. North Carolina: 141
#5. Maryland: 129
Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock
#10. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2023
To Georgia: 93
To the U.S. as a whole: 2,180
Top states receiving refugees from Sudan
#1. New York: 194
#2. Texas: 170
#3. Ohio: 146
#4. Pennsylvania: 132
#5. Missouri: 124
sandis sveicers // Shutterstock
#11. Central African Republic
Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October 2023
To Georgia: 60
To the U.S. as a whole: 864
Top states receiving refugees from Central African Republic
#1. Missouri: 89
#2. Texas: 82
#3. Michigan: 63
#4. Georgia: 60
#5. Colorado: 56
punghi // Shutterstock
#12. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October 2023
To Georgia: 47
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,320
Top states receiving refugees from Republic of South Sudan
#1. Nebraska: 151
#2. Texas: 122
#3. New York: 94
#4. lowa: 88
#5. Colorado: 68
amnat30 // Shutterstock
#13. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2023
To Georgia: 44
To the U.S. as a whole: 901
Top states receiving refugees from Honduras
#1. Texas: 144
#2. Florida: 108
#3. New York: 62
#4. California: 48
#5. Georgia: 44
Canva
#14. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2023
To Georgia: 36
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,331
Top states receiving refugees from El Salvador
#1. California: 187
#2. Texas: 174
#3. Maryland: 119
#4. Virginia: 99
#5. North Carolina: 83
Artush // Shutterstock
#15. Ethiopia
Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2023
To Georgia: 29
To the U.S. as a whole: 501
Top states receiving refugees from Ethiopia
#1. Minnesota: 152
#2. Washington: 46
#3. Texas: 38
#4. Ohio: 33
#5. Georgia: 29
W_NAMKET // Shutterstock
#16. Pakistan
Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2023
To Georgia: 25
To the U.S. as a whole: 856
Top states receiving refugees from Pakistan
#1. Pennsylvania: 120
#2. Texas: 88
#3. Virginia: 62
#4. Illinois: 57
#5. North Carolina: 56
Focus and Blur // Shutterstock
#17. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2023
To Georgia: 19
To the U.S. as a whole: 2,278
Top states receiving refugees from Iraq
#1. California: 364
#2. Michigan: 260
#3. Texas: 189
#4. Nebraska: 136
#5. Illinois: 122
Canva
#18. Yemen
Refugees that arrived from Yemen since October 2023
To Georgia: 17
To the U.S. as a whole: 198
Top states receiving refugees from Yemen
#1. Michigan: 46
#2. New York: 26
#3. Georgia: 17
#4. Texas: 15
#5. North Carolina: 13
Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock
#18. Republic of Congo
Refugees that arrived from Republic of Congo since October 2023
To Georgia: 17
To the U.S. as a whole: 353
Top states receiving refugees from Republic of Congo
#1. Missouri: 32
#2. Pennsylvania: 28
#3. Wisconsin: 26
#4. New York: 25
#4. Illinois: 25
JackKPhoto // Shutterstock
#20. Moldova
Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2023
To Georgia: 15
To the U.S. as a whole: 366
Top states receiving refugees from Moldova
#1. Washington: 114
#2. California: 107
#3. Florida: 24
#3. Oregon: 24
#5. Minnesota: 17
Canva
#20. Haiti
Refugees that arrived from Haiti since October 2023
To Georgia: 15
To the U.S. as a whole: 256
Top states receiving refugees from Haiti
#1. Pennsylvania: 41
#2. Florida: 31
#3. Nevada: 16
#3. Texas: 16
#5. Georgia: 15
Andrew V Marcus // Shutterstock
#22. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2023
To Georgia: 14
To the U.S. as a whole: 470
Top states receiving refugees from Iran
#1. California: 277
#2. Texas: 53
#3. Michigan: 17
#4. Washington: 14
#4. Georgia: 14
Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock
#23. Colombia
Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2023
To Georgia: 13
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,382
Top states receiving refugees from Colombia
#1. Florida: 137
#2. Texas: 117
#3. New York: 114
#4. Washington: 95
#5. North Carolina: 93
Rostasedlacek // Shutterstock
#24. Burundi
Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2023
To Georgia: 10
To the U.S. as a whole: 588
Top states receiving refugees from Burundi
#1. Texas: 79
#2. Arizona: 50
#3. Pennsylvania: 44
#4. New York: 43
#5. lowa: 37
Flightseeing-Germany // Shutterstock
#25. Guinea
Refugees that arrived from Guinea since October 2023
To Georgia: 9
To the U.S. as a whole: 78
Top states receiving refugees from Guinea
#1. Colorado: 15
#2. Georgia: 9
#3. North Carolina: 7
#4. Michigan: 6
#5. Arizona: 5
Salvador Aznar // Shutterstock
#25. Senegal
Refugees that arrived from Senegal since October 2023
To Georgia: 9
To the U.S. as a whole: 84
Top states receiving refugees from Senegal
#1. Massachusetts: 16
#2. South Carolina: 15
#3. Florida: 9
#3. Georgia: 9
#5. Texas: 8
Canva
#27. Cameroon
Refugees that arrived from Cameroon since October 2023
To Georgia: 6
To the U.S. as a whole: 120
Top states receiving refugees from Cameroon
#1. Pennsylvania: 13
#1. Texas: 13
#3. Minnesota: 9
#4. Nevada: 8
#5. Maryland: 7
Canva
#28. Mali
Refugees that arrived from Mali since October 2023
To Georgia: 5
To the U.S. as a whole: 185
Top states receiving refugees from Mali
#1. Pennsylvania: 27
#2. New York: 24
#3. South Carolina: 23
#4. Missouri: 16
#5. Connecticut: 13
Canva
#29. Cuba
Refugees that arrived from Cuba since October 2023
To Georgia: 3
To the U.S. as a whole: 255
Top states receiving refugees from Cuba
#1. Florida: 98
#2. Texas: 33
#3. New York: 12
#3. Maryland: 12
#5. Tennessee: 10
Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock
#29. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2023
To Georgia: 3
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,447
Top states receiving refugees from Ukraine
#1. Washington: 524
#2. California: 248
#3. New York: 90
#4. Florida: 74
#5. South Carolina: 61
Beata Tabak // Shutterstock
#31. Ivory Coast
Refugees that arrived from Ivory Coast since October 2023
To Georgia: 2
To the U.S. as a whole: 66
Top states receiving refugees from Ivory Coast
#1. Pennsylvania: 10
#2. Minnesota: 8
#3. Massachusetts: 7
#4. Arkansas: 6
#5. Florida: 4
Stephen Butler // Shutterstock
#31. Palestine
Refugees that arrived from Palestine since October 2023
To Georgia: 2
To the U.S. as a whole: 30
Top states receiving refugees from Palestine
#1. Illinois: 10
#2. New Jersey: 4
#2. Ohio: 4
#2. Oregon: 4
#5. Michigan: 3
Canva
#31. The Gambia
Refugees that arrived from The Gambia since October 2023
To Georgia: 2
To the U.S. as a whole: 13
Top states receiving refugees from The Gambia
#1. Illinois: 4
#1. Texas: 4
#3. Michigan: 3
#4. Georgia: 2
This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.