Speedboat that flipped midair in 200 mph crash wins race on Arizona lake

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — (AP) — A speedboat went airborne and did a complete backward flip while racing at about 200 mph (322kph) before crashing into an Arizona lake.

Two racers inside the boat's covered cabin survived the event, which saw the boat go over 30 feet (9 meters) in the air. They wore harnesses and helmets, and “were just a little banged up," according to a social media post on Facebook by the Freedom One Racing team and an account by a race witness.

The Saturday crash took place on a 3/4-mile course (1.2 kilometer) at an annual speedboat race.

The flying boat still managed to cross the finish line and win the contest by registering a top speed of 200.1 mph (322 kph), Speedboat Magazine Publisher Ray Lee said.

Lee said the twin-hull Skater boat is designed to rise up and hydroplane across the surface of the water. Windy conditions and propeller adjustments called trims likely contributed to the boat taking flight, he said.

Lee says it's an inherently dangerous sport, through courses have been shortened from a previous length of 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) that produced speeds in excess of 240 mph (386 kph). Safety precautions include reinforced cockpits with underwater diving gear.

Freedom One Racing released a video saying its boat operators got out safely and that the vessel was now back on a trailer. The video showed extensive damage to the boat, including splintered fiberglass.

Representatives for Freedom One Racing did not immediately respond to email and phone messages. The team emphasizes fundraising for charity.

