Philadelphians channel their inner Italian Stallion at Rocky and Adrian look-alike contest

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Couples who look awkward on skates — and on dates — had a chance to celebrate their cute clumsiness in a Rocky and Adrian look-alike contest at Philadelphia's RockyFest on Friday.

The evening event at the University of Pennsylvania’s 1923 Ice Rink was meant to echo the pair’s first date in “Rocky.” In the classic 1976 film, the eponymous boxer never actually dons ice skates in the scene, but instead shuffles alongside his best friend Paulie’s sister as she tries to stay upright.

The contest's winning prize was a dinner at South Philadelphia’s iconic Victor Café, where the servers also sing opera, along with a hotel stay and a $250 certificate for a Rocky-themed gift shop.

New York City firefighter Jason Carrion and his wife, Roxanne Carrion, took first place.

“I wanted to do something because we’re the biggest ‘Rocky’ fans, I think, ever. I mean, just look at us,” said Jason Carrion, dressed in a leather jacket and hat identical to Rocky's street wear in the movie.

Roxanne Carrion called the event her dream date. “I’m going ice skating, going to the ‘Rocky’ steps dressing up, and now we’re going to see ‘Rocky’ film at the movie theater. So this has been the perfect date for us,” she said.

She said the film has garnered such widespread appeal because of the “underdog” theme: "It’s an inspirational story that transcends any age or a person, doesn’t it?”

Philadelphia served as a backdrop to the popular "Rocky" franchise, something the city is celebrating nearly 50 years later with a five-day festival that grew out of the inaugural Rocky Day in 2023.

The events this week have included a mural unveiling, movie marathons, talks on the enduring appeal of the Sylvester Stallone character and a bus tour of favorite scenes.

Meanwhile, a second cast of the Rocky statue was unveiled at the top of the Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art — the original was featured in "Rocky III" — and will remain there through Dec. 31.

“This statue represents everything that the Rocky films stand for: resilience, heart, and the unbreakable bond between Rocky and the people of Philadelphia,” Stallone said in a statement.

