With students back on college campuses, lawmakers introduce new bills to help with food, housing

WASHINGTON — Millions of college students are back on campuses nationwide and some of them are struggling to meet their basic needs while pursuing their degrees.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Kirstin Garriss breaks down what this means for s students, who are facing food insecurity, safe housing challenges and personal hygiene issues.

This week, Democrats reintroduced legislation to set aside money to help students access food, housing, health care, child care (if needed) and transportation. Lawmakers met with students and faculty about the impact of these challenges on student performance.

The move comes after a watchdog report found four million students faced food insecurity on campus in 2020.

The need for assistance for college students when ti comes to paying for basic needs like food and housing comes as many Americans deal with higher prices for groceries and rent. Some college students say they’re facing those same burdens while getting their degrees and working a job on campus at the same time.

“This cannot continue to be our reality, secure housing, food and healthcare are basic human rights that should be provided to every one in need especially for students,” Venicia Isabelle Santana, a California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, student said.

Democratic members of Congress reintroduced the Basic Assistance for Students in College Act, which would create a $1 billion grant program to help colleges and universities address these concerns and cover expenses.

Groceries, housing, transportation and school supplies would be potentially covered for students in need. Some college students told Channel 2 Action News they’ve benefited from similar programs already on their campuses.

“I’m no longer worried about basic needs such as food, instead i get to focus on competing my assignments and being a college student,” Jasmine Desulma, a Chaffey College student, said.

Still, some experts say that this kind of proposal puts the burden on taxpayers.

“Subsidizing the cost of college education does not make it cheaper. It just sends the bill to federal taxpayers, rather than allowing families to absorb those really, really high costs,” Brandon Arnold, Executive Vice President of the National Taxpayers Union, said.

Arnold said he believes universities should be held more accountable and ensure students are graduating in four years.

“It’s really, really painful when somebody spends two or three years in college or university, racks up enormous bills and then doesn’t even walk away with a degree,” Arnold said.

The National Taxpayers Union is also calling for more price transparency within higher education and said they believe students should know up front how much their education will cost.

