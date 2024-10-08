As US Supreme Court starts new term, civil rights a focus of latest court battles

WASHINGTON — Monday was the start of the new Supreme Court of the United States court term and the Justices are tackling cases with implications for civil rights lawsuits.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Samantha Manning broke down how a case focused on how people can seek justice through civil lawsuits could have impacts across the U.S.

For the current court term, and battle over lawsuits, an Alabama case before the Court would have the Justices weigh in on just how much people have to exhaust their state-level legal options before bringing a federal civil rights case to court.

Critics of current rulings say the case could mean delaying justice for those suing over employment discrimination and other civil rights cases.

In Alabama, people sued after not receiving timely responses after applying for unemployment benefits, with some saying they were denied benefits without explanation while others said they never found out if their application was even approved.

They sued the State of Alabama, saying they were denied even the chance to argue their cases for benefits, but the state’s Supreme Court threw out their claims and said state law requires that they go through all other options to get justice through the Alabama Department of Labor.

That means they’d have to ask the agency they claim violated their rights for help.

“A claimant has to seek relief from the Secretary before suing the Secretary,” Adam Unikowsky, representing the petitioners, told Channel 2 Action News.

If SCOTUS sides with the state, critics say there could be delays in justice in other types of cases, but Alabama’s government says it just comes down to jurisdiction and shouldn’t be in federal court.

“Neutral jurisdiction rules like Alabama’s are still a valid excuse for declining jurisdiction,” Edmund Lacour Jr., Alabama’s Solicitor General said.

