Walmart helps pull Wall Street to its 5th straight loss

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street fell to a fifth straight loss on Thursday, hurt by a drop for Walmart and dampened hopes for coming cuts to interest rates.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4%. All its losses have been relatively modest, but it has not risen since setting an all-time high last Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 152 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%.

Walmart was one of the market's heaviest weights and dropped 4.5% after reporting a profit for the spring that came up short of analysts' expectations, while Nvidia and other Big Tech stocks held a bit steadier following two days of sharp swings.

The moves were stronger in the bond market, where Treasury yields rose after a report forced Wall Street to scale back hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon deliver relief by cutting interest rates.

The report suggested growth in U.S. business activity is accelerating and hit its fastest rate so far this year. That’s good news for the economy, but the preliminary data from S&P Global also said tariffs helped push up average selling prices at the fastest rate in three years. That’s a discouraging sign for inflation.

Taken all together, such data has historically aligned more with the Federal Reserve considering a hike in interest rates, rather than a cut, according to Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

No one expects a rate hike to happen, but the overwhelming expectation on Wall Street has been for coming cuts. Traders are betting on a nearly three-in-four chance that the Fed will lower its main interest rate at its next meeting in September, according to data from CME Group. The hope on Wall Street has been that Fed Chair Jerome Powell may give hints on Friday that easier rates may be coming.

He will be speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at an annual conference of central bankers that's been home to big policy announcements in the past.

A cut in interest rates would be the first of the year, and it would give investment prices and the economy a boost by potentially making it cheaper to borrow to buy cars or equipment. But it could also risk worsening inflation.

The Fed has been hesitant to cut interest rates this year out of fear that President Donald Trump's tariffs could push inflation higher, but a surprisingly weak report on job growth earlier this month suddenly made the job market a bigger worry. Trump, meanwhile, has angrily pushed for cuts to interest rates, often insulting Powell while doing so.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages, rose to 4.32% from 4.29%. The two-year Treasury, which moves more on expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do with short-term interest rates, climbed to 3.78% from 3.74%.

On Wall Street, Walmart dropped even though it reported encouraging growth in revenue during the latest quarter and raised its forecast for profit over its full fiscal year.

Analysts said the market’s expectations were high coming into the report. The Bentonville, Arkansas, company’s stock came into the day with a gain of 13.5% for the year so far, more than the rest of the market.

Big Tech stocks are under even more pressure to deliver bigger profits amid criticism that their stock prices ran too high, too fast and have become too expensive because of the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology.

Several AI superstar stocks have swung sharply this week, taking some shine off their skyscraping surges for the year, because of such criticism. But they held a bit steadier on Thursday.

Palantir Technologies, which at one point on Wednesday was on track to fall more than 9% for a second straight day before paring its loss, rose 0.1%. Nvidia, the chip company that’s become the poster child of the AI boom, edged down 0.2%.

Coty tumbled 21.6% after the beauty products company reported a loss for the latest quarter, when analysts expected a slight profit. The company, whose brands include CoverGirl and Joop!, said uncertainty about tariffs and the economy are making retailers cautious in their orders.

On the winning side of Wall Street was Nordson, which makes products and systems used for precision dispensing and other things. It delivered profit and revenue for the latest quarter that topped analysts’ expectations, and its stock rose 3%.

All told, the S&P 500 slipped 25.61 points to 6,370.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.81 to 44,785.50, and the Nasdaq composite sank 72.55 to 21,100.31.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across much of Europe and Asia.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, saw its DAX return 0.1% after U.S. and European Union officials offered a framework for their trade deal.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% after a survey showed Japan’s factory activity contracted again in August.

AP Writers Teresa Cerojano and Matt Ott contributed.

