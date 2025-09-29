Wall Street drifts as tech stocks climb and oil prices sink

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is drifting in mixed trading on Monday as technology stocks recover some of their losses from late last week and oil prices sink.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 60 points, or 0.1%, as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% higher. All three are near their all-time highs set a week ago.

Big Tech stocks edged higher to lead the way. Amazon added 0.6% following its 5.1% drop last week, and Microsoft rose 0.3% to recover some of its 1.2% decline. While the moves were modest, they were still two of the strongest forces lifting the S&P 500 Monday because they’re two of Wall Street's most valuable stocks.

On the losing end of the market were companies in the oil business, which were hurt by slumping crude prices. Drops of 2.3% for Exxon Mobil and 2.4% for Chevron were two of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500.

This week’s highlight for the market is scheduled to arrive on Friday, when a report will be due about how many jobs U.S. employers created and destroyed last month. The hope is that it will be balanced enough to keep the Federal Reserve on track to continue cutting interest rates.

The Fed just delivered its first cut of the year, and officials have penciled in more through the end of next year. That's critical for investors because U.S. stocks have shot to records from a low in April in large part because of expectations for several cuts from the Fed. Easier rates can boost the economy and make investors more willing to pay high prices for stocks and other investments.

If Friday’s job numbers prove too strong, they could make the Fed less willing to cut rates. That could hurt stocks, which are already facing criticism that they’ve become too expensive following their big rally. If the job numbers are too weak, they could mean a recession is coming that would hurt stock prices on its own.

One wild card may pop up in the interim: The U.S. government is heading toward a deadline that could result in its shutdown.

The United States has already has many such shutdowns, and they've made minimal waves in the past for the U.S. stock market and for the economy. But another shutdown could delay the collection and release of economic data, such as on jobs and inflation. Without those reports, increasing uncertainty on Wall Street could make markets more twitchy.

This shutdown may also be different because the White House may push for large-scale firings of federal workers this time around.

“We believe that a shutdown will have only a small and transitory economic impact, but it may spur some financial market volatility,” according to Jennifer Timmerman, investment strategy analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

On Wall Street, Electronic Arts rallied 4.8% after the video game maker confirmed rumors of a mega-buyout. A group of investors will pay $210 in cash for each share of EA. Based on the number of shares it had outstanding in July, the price tag would be slightly above $52.5 billion, and the companies are calling it history's largest all-cash deal to take a business private.

CSX chugged 3% higher after the railroad operator named Steve Angel as its chief executive. Angel was previously CEO of Linde and its predecessor Praxair, and he is replacing Joe Hinrichs, who also left CSX's board.

Stocks in the marijuana-related business soared after President Donald Trump posted a video calling hemp-derived CBD a “game changer” in improving the quality of life for seniors. Tilray Brands jumped 38.7%, and Canada's Canopy Growth rose 17%.

In stock markets abroad, indexes mostly rose in Europe and Asia.

The FTSE 100 in London added 0.3% as GSK climbed 2.2% after the pharmaceutical giant said CEO Emma Walmsley will step down Dec. 31 following more than eight years at the helm. Luke Miels, currently GSK's chief commercial officer, will replace the 56-year-old Walmsley, who was the first woman to lead a major pharmaceutical company

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.9%, and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% for two of the world’s bigger moves.

Oil prices slumped more than 3%. Analysts said reports that oil-producing nations in the OPEC+ group might raise their production limits next month added to the notion that too much supply is washing around the world

Gold topped $3,850 per ounce to continue its record-breaking run amid expectations for cuts to interest rates by the Fed and worries about potentially high inflation and the mountains of debt that governments worldwide are carrying.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.13% from 4.20% late Friday.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.