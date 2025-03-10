Valdosta 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Valdosta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 80 °F on Friday, while the low is 46 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 67 °F, low of 50 °F (79% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (35 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 70 °F, low of 46 °F (41% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 75 °F, low of 50 °F (41% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 73 °F, low of 51 °F (39% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 80 °F, low of 57 °F (49% humidity)
- Fair with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 80 °F, low of 60 °F (51% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 78 °F, low of 66 °F (69% humidity)
- Overcast with a 83% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM