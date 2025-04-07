US blocks sea salt imports from South Korean salt farm over forced labor concerns

SEOUL. South Korea — (AP) — The United States has blocked imports of sea salt products from a major South Korean salt farm accused of using slave labor, becoming the first trade partner to take punitive action against a decadeslong problem on salt farms in remote islands off South Korea's southwest coast.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a withhold release order against the Taepyung salt farm, saying information “reasonably indicates” the use of forced labor at the company in the island county of Sinan, where most of South Korea’s sea salt products are made.

Under the order issued on April 2, CBP personnel at all U.S. ports of entry are required to detain sea salt products sourced from the farm.

South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries didn’t immediately comment on CBP’s move on Monday.

Taepyung is the largest salt farm in Sinan, reportedly producing about 16,000 tons of salt annually, which accounts for approximately 6% of the country’s total output, and is a major supplier to South Korean food companies. The farm, located on Jeungdo island in Sinan and leasing most of its salt fields to tenants, has been repeatedly accused of using forced labor, including in 2014 and 2021.

The widespread slavery at Sinan's salt farms was exposed in 2014, when dozens of slavery victims — most of them with disabilities — were rescued from the islands following an investigation by mainland police. Some of their stories were documented by The Associated Press, which highlighted how slavery continued to thrive despite the exposure.

CBP said it identified several signs of forced labor during its investigation of Taepyung, including “abuse of vulnerability, deception, restriction of movement, retention of identity documents, abusive living and working conditions, intimidation and threats, physical violence, debt bondage, withholding of wages, and excessive overtime.”

Lawyer Choi Jung Kyu, part of a group of attorneys and activists who petitioned CBP to take action against Taepyung and other South Korean salt farms in 2022, expressed hope that the U.S. export ban would increase pressure on South Korea to take more effective steps to eliminate the slavery.

“Since the exposure of the problem in 2014, the courts have recognized the legal responsibility of the national government and local governments, but forced labor among salt farm workers has not been eradicated,” Choi said. “Our hope is that the export ban would force companies to strengthen due diligence over supply chains and lead to the elimination of human rights violations.”

Most of the salt farm slaves rescued in 2014 had been lured to the islands by “man hunters” and job brokers hired by salt farm owners, who would beat them into long hours of hard labor and confine them at their houses for years while providing little or no pay.

The slavery was revealed in early 2014 when two police officers from the capital, Seoul, came to one of the Sinan islands disguised as tourists and pulled off a clandestine operation to rescue a victim who had been reported by his family as missing. One of the Seoul police officers told the AP they went undercover because of concerns about collaborative ties between the island’s police and salt farm owners. Dozens of farm owners and job brokers were indicted, but no police or officials were punished despite allegations some knew about the slavery.

In 2019, South Korea's Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that ordered the government to compensate three men who had been enslaved on Sinan's salt farms, acknowledging that local officials and police failed to properly monitor their living and working conditions.

The salt farm slavery issue resurfaced in 2021 when around a dozen workers at Taepyung were discovered to have endured various labor abuses, including forced labor and delayed payments.

