Tropical Storm Helene: Bulldogs fan uses raft, rescues friend so they can go to UGA-Alabama game

ATLANTA — A common saying for SEC football fans is that “It just means more.”

A couple of Georgia Bulldogs fans exemplified just that in northwest Atlanta on Friday.

Using a small, inflatable water raft, a young man braved the flood water to rescue his friend on the other side of a cul-de-sac.

GUYS THEY MADE IT ACROSS !! A lot of #GoDawgs cheers after. Also he’s a Bulldog fan just holding an Alabama rain jacket his sister gave him. Both safe and dry and leaving in a hour to Alabama. pic.twitter.com/FZeBpu1NkQ — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) September 27, 2024

The young man told Channel 2 Sports Reporter Alison Mastrangelo that he had to save his friend immediately, so they could get to the UGA vs Alabama game in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

After about 30 minutes, the friend was rescued and taken to safety. So, the two Bulldogs fans will be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the big game.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo will be in Tuscaloosa. Watch our LIVE SEC GameDay on 2 postgame show right after the end of the game, only on Channel 2 on Saturday night.

