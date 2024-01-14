Woman gives birth on birthday, shares same date with 8-year-old daughter

MARGATE, Fla. — Jan. 4 is a special date for a Florida woman. It is her birthday, and this year she gave birth to her son -- eight years to the day after giving birth to her daughter.

>> Read more trending news

Marianna De La Cruz, 33, of Pompano Beach, gave birth to Eden on Jan. 4 at HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“He was born ... at 10:39 in the morning,” De La Cruz told WTVJ.

The boy weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Eden was due on Jan. 16, but when De La Cruz stopped feeling the baby move on Jan. 3 she contacted her doctor, who induced the birth that night, the newspaper reported.

De La Cruz had left her job as a bookkeeper during her lunch break to get checked out.

What are the odds? Broward mom has son on her birthday, just like with daughter 8 years earlier https://t.co/1ke8snG8qQ — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) January 12, 2024

“I actually was at work and I left. I told my boss, ‘Hey, I’ll be right back. It only takes about 15, 20 minutes to get checked,’” De la Cruz told “Good Morning America.” “I left all my work on my desk. I left my computer unlocked, everything, and I just never came back.”

De La Cruz’s daughter, Jailyn, was also an early arrival. She was expected on Jan, 12, 2016, but was delivered eight days early, People reported.

“It does feel wild to me,” De la Cruz told the magazine. “I think it’s pretty cool. And I’ve said it before, I know it’s happened, but it just hasn’t totally hit me. I guess once the first birthday comes up (next year) and I’m starting to plan a birthday party, then maybe it’ll hit me finally that I share a birthday with both of my kids.”

The odds of three family members sharing the same birthday are long.

“The probability of having the same birthday for them is extremely small,” Hongwei Long, a professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at Florida Atlantic University, told the Sun Sentinel. He added that the odds that three family members would share a birthday are 1 in 133,225.

Dr. Lata Santa Ines with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital said it was a first for the facility, WTVJ reported.

“The odds of having one baby on the same day as your birthday is one in 365, but to have two babies, that is one in 133,225 -- so, so rare,” Santa Ines told the television station.

De La Cruz’s oldest child, Crystian, is 12. But he was born in February, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“What can I say? I love winter babies,” De La Cruz told the newspaper.

© 2024 Cox Media Group