Woman in Australia accused of killing 3 with poisonous mushrooms during lunch

CANBERRA, Australia — A woman is facing murder charges after three people died after eating poisonous mushrooms that she reportedly served during lunch over the summer in Australia.

Erin Patterson, 49, was charged Thursday for allegedly murdering her ex-husband’s parents, Gail and Don Patterson, who are both 70 years old and his aunt, Heather Wilkinson, 66, with poisonous mushrooms, police said, according to The Associated Press. She was also charged with attempting to murder a fourth guest, Wilkson’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, 68.

Erin Patterson was hosting a family lunch at her house in Leongatha, Australia on July 29, the AP reported. All four of the guests were hospitalized but Ian Wilkinson survived.

Erin Patterson did not fall ill, police said. It is not clear if she ate any of the mushrooms. Patterson claims she did not know the mushrooms were poisonous. CNN reported that she served beef Wellington at the meal.

Investigators believed that the symptoms of the four people was consistent with poisoning from wild Amanita phalloides, known as death cap mushrooms, according to the AP.

Erin Patterson was identified by local media as the person who reportedly cooked and served the meals that led to the deaths, according to CNN.

“Over the last three months, this investigation has been subjected to incredibly intense levels of public scrutiny and curiosity. I cannot think of another investigation that has generated this level of media and public interest, not only here in Victoria but also nationally and internationally,” Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said in a statement Thursday obtained by CNN.

“I think it is particularly important that we keep in mind that at the heart of this, three people have lost their lives. These are three people who by all accounts were much beloved in their communities and are greatly missed by their loved ones,” Thomas added.

Erin Patterson previously denied any wrongdoing and said she had no idea the mushrooms were poisonous, CNN reported

“I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones. I really want to repeat that I had absolutely no reason to hurt these people whom I loved,” Patterson said in a statement she gave to police, which was obtained by the public broadcaster ABC, per CNN.

Erin Patterson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted, the AP reported.