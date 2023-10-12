Walmart to be closed on Thanksgiving Day

If you were planning on hitting Walmart for early Back Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day, you’re out of luck.

The retailer has announced that it will once again be closed for Thanksgiving.

Walmart’s president and CEO John Furner made the announcement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones. Hear from John Furner about how we're closing Walmart stores on Thanksgiving again this year. pic.twitter.com/fNIONuTn3b — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) October 9, 2023

This is the fourth year in a row that the company has locked the doors on the holiday despite it being one of the busiest shopping days of the year, USA Today reported.

Walmart closed on Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic with other popular stores following Walmart’s lead and allowing employees to spend the holiday with their family.

Target announced in 2021 that it would be closed on Thanksgiving that year and all future Thanksgiving Days.

Last year Costco, BJ’s, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Home Depot and TJX Companies had closed for Thanksgiving, USA Today reported.

Walmart is the first to announce its Thanksgiving Day plans, but Fox Business predicts that others will follow.