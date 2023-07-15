Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon women’s championship, defeating Ons Jabeur

LONDON — History was made Saturday at the Wimbledon women’s championship as Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova who is ranked 42nd defeated 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4, according to The Associated Press.

Left-hander Vondrousova, 24, was the first unseeded woman to reach the final at the All England Club in 60 years, according to the AP. The last was 1963 runner-up Billie Jean King. King was in the front row of the Royal Box Saturday with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Vondrousova, the world’s No. 42, played her first grand slam final Saturday, CNN reported.

Vondrousova became one of the most unlikely Wimbledon champions Saturday, according to The New York Times.

This has not happened since 2018 when Serena Williams No. 181 reached the Wimbledon final, according to CNN.

This is Vondrousova’s first Grand Slam title, according to the AP.

History Made.



Marketa Vondrousova is the first ever unseeded #Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Champion 👏 pic.twitter.com/HSKLR0uhIY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

Vondrousova last year at Wimbledon was in a cast after having left wrist surgery, according to the AP.

Jabeur started the match fast and held on to a 4-2 lead against Vondrousova in the first set, the Times reported. Jabeur was down a set and lost her serve forcing her to start second. Vondrousova made sure to keep the ball in play.

Jabeur even eventually had a lead in the second set 3-1 but she struggled and sent balls into the middle of hte net, according to the newspaper.

Saturday’s loss is Jabeur’s second straight loss in the Wimbledon final, according to the Times. She has lost the last five Grand Slam finals.