Uber driver carjacked in Tennessee identified as sports radio host

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sports radio host in eastern Tennessee was the victim of a carjacking while driving for Uber on Sunday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Cody McClure, 30, who co-hosts a radio show for Fox Sports in Knoxville, was assaulted on Sunday night, WATE-TV reported.

McClure told police officers that while driving for the ride-share company, he picked up two passengers in downtown Knoxville and was transporting them to an apartment, according to the television station.

Cody was the victim of a violent crime.



"I do need money."



If you got any spare change for the big guy, it'll be appreciated.https://t.co/xBQlhYwSIb — Jon Reed (@Jon__Reed) June 12, 2023

While McClure was taking the passengers to the Green Hills Apartments, one of the riders allegedly grabbed him and told him to stop the vehicle, WBIR-TV reported.

The suspect allegedly pointed a pistol at McClure and demanded his cellphone, according to the television station. He then drove away in a gold 2009 Honda Civic, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

“As I was getting out I was trying to grab my phone to take it with me and he asked me where my phone was at and then he pointed a gun right at me and said he was going to ‘bust me up,’” McClure told WATE. “So I handed over the phone and decided to just get away from there.”

While McClure works in sports radio, he told the television station that “70%” of his work time is spent driving for Uber.

“I come in and do the radio show but that’s only three hours a day and so you know most of the money I make I have to get through doing something else other than sports radio,” McClure told WATE.