Two alleged thieves use AirTag to track victims to their home, sheriff says

ODESSA, Fla. — A home invasion in Tampa was committed after two alleged thieves used an AirTag to track a couple to their home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff recently released a video that showed the attempted robbery at the couple’s Odessa home on Aug. 19, CBS News reported.

Deputies said that the alleged thieves taped the AirTag under the bumper of the couple’s SUV and then tracked them to their home.

Two men were seen in the video forcing the couple into the home’s garage, but the home’s alarm was triggered and the two men ran, Fox News reported.

Investigators found the tracking device under the SUV.

Two men were arrested this month in connection with the alleged crime. Both were booked on armed burglary of a dwelling with assault and armed kidnapping charges, WPEC reported.

Fox News said they are also charged with illegal installation of a tracking device.

The sheriff’s office said the men used their name to purchase the AirTag and that helped officials lead them to them.

“They used their name to register it, and their phone number, and their email address,” Hillsborough County Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer told CBS News. “So that was the big break in the case, because we were able to identify through video surveillance who these suspects were.”

Home security company owner Roberto Larreal told CBS News that iPhones will indicate if an AirTag is nearby, even if it isn’t the phone’s owner’s.

“The iPhone can let you know whether an AirTag was found near you,” Larreal said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s yours or not. And then if you have an Android, there’s apps that you can download, and the app can do the search for you. So it keeps you aware.”

