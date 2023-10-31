Trucker rescues abandoned puppy with zip-tie around neck

BENSON, Ariz. — A truck driver rescued an abandoned puppy on an Arizona interstate that had a zip-tie around its neck, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the female puppy was found next to an exit ramp on Interstate 10 in Benson on Oct. 20. The dog had a zip-tie secured tightly around her neck, KPNX-TV reported.

The truck driver saw the frightened animal and stopped, according to the television station. The trucker removed the zip-tie and gave her water, keeping the puppy safe until a state trooper arrived at the scene.

A trooper responded and found the puppy with a swollen neck and bloodshot eyes, but still friendly despite her ordeal. The trooper secured a spot for the puppy with Benson Animal Shelter and kept her comfortable with a blanket and lots of attention before transporting her there. pic.twitter.com/cyWGzx9irD — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) October 30, 2023

The trooper found a spot for the puppy at the Benson Animal Shelter and kept her comfortable with a blanket until taking her to the facility, KOLD-TV reported.

Officials at the shelter said the puppy is doing “remarkably well” after receiving treatment and is now in a foster home pending an adoption, according to the television station.