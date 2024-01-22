Travis Kelce does Taylor Swift’s hand heart after TD; Jason Kelce goes shirtless

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Those Kelce brothers sure know how to enjoy a football game.

During Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game in Orchard Park, New York, Travis Kelce scored a second-quarter touchdown to give his Kansas City Chiefs a 13-10 lead over the host Buffalo Bills, Sports Illustrated reported. Kelce was wide open on a 22-yard TD catch from Patrick Mahomes to give the Chiefs the lead, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

Kelce responded by giving a hand heart to Taylor Swift, who was seated in a luxury box inside Highmark Stadium. The 12-time Grammy Award winner formed a heart with her hands while performing “Fearless” during her Eras Tour, according to People.

Kelce then blew a kiss in Swift’s direction.

Kelce and Swift have been in a much-publicized romance since before the 2023 season started, so the tight end’s gesture seemed appropriate.

What happened next would have made the Bills Mafia proud -- if they did not have a berth in the AFC Championship Game at stake.

While Swift was cheering with Kelce’s mother, the tight end’s older brother, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, ripped off his shirt and cheered wildly for his sibling, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Jason Kelce was shown on the CBS broadcast flexing while holding a beer in his hand.

Jason Kelce, who was wearing a Chiefs winter hat, was shown on social media tailgating with Bills fans in the stadium’s parking lot before the game.

Some videos also showed the older Kelce drinking with fans out of a bowling ball.

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, caught another touchdown pass from Mahomes in the third quarter, giving the pair a record-breaking 16 touchdowns together in the postseason, People reported.

And the Kelces and their fans went home happy, as the Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the sixth straight season with a 27-24 victory against the Bills.

