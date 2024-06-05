TJ Maxx workers now wearing body-worn cameras to prevent shoplifting

Some store employees at TJ Maxx will be wearing body-worn cameras similar to the ones that police wear.

TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods said that some of their store employees will be getting body cameras to wear to prevent shoplifting, CNN reported. It is also a way for customers and employees to be safer while in the store.

“It’s almost like a de-escalation, where people are less likely to do something when they’re being videotaped,” TJX finance chief John Klinger said in a earning call last month, according to CNN.

A TJX spokesperson said that some stores started using the body cameras over the past year, CBS News reported.

“Body cameras are currently used by certain loss prevention associates, who have gone through thorough training on how to use the cameras effectively in their roles,” the spokesperson said, according to the news outlet. “Video footage is only shared upon request by law enforcement or in response to a subpoena. We hope that these body cameras will help us de-escalate incidents, deter crime and demonstrate to our associates and customers that we take safety in our stores seriously.”

The employees who wear the cameras go through training on how to use the cameras effectively in their roles,” a TJX spokesperson said, CNN reported. These employees will also bear a black vest, black pants and black shoes that TJX approves. They are also told not to stop or go after anyone suspected of shoplifting.

According to a 2023 survey by the National Retail Federation survey, over a third of retailers are looking to use body-worn cameras to prevent theft, CBS News reported.

TJX has over 4,900 stores in nine countries.





