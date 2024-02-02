Three killed when plane crashes into mobile home park in Florida

Three people were killed Thursday evening when a small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration lists three fatalities — one among the flight crew and two people on the ground. The crash happened at 7:27 p.m. on Thursday. The pilot was the only person on the plane, according to the FAA.

Four mobile homes were on fire when firefighters responded to the crash site at the Bayside Waters mobile home park, city Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said Thursday during a news briefing.

According to the FAA report, the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances into a mobile home park,” and there was a “post-crash fire.”

The pilot radioed that he had an emergency on the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35, Ehlers said. The plane went off the airport’s radar about three miles north of the runway — in the same area as the mobile home park, according to CNN.

Neither the names of the pilot nor the people killed on the ground have been released.

Clearwater is about 23 miles west of Tampa on Florida’s central west coast.

© 2024 Cox Media Group