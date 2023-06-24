Texas man accused of stabbing dog in neck with box cutter

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man accused of stabbing a dog with a box cutter nearly two months ago was arrested on animal cruelty charges, authorities said.

John Christopher Schafer, 28, of San Antonio, was arrested on third-degree felony animal cruelty charges on Thursday, KSAT-TV reported.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, police were called to a residence on April 27 and found a young American Staffordshire Terrier alert but bleeding heavily after being stabbed several times in the neck, according to the television station.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers said that Schafter allegedly threatened to injure the animal before stabbing it. Schafer then allegedly fled the scene, police said.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT stated that Schafer had argued with his girlfriend over the telephone. He allegedly told a woman, who later called the police, that “I am going to start killing dogs,” and then used the box cutter to stab the dog.

An Animal Care Services official told KENS-TV that the dog would have died if officers had not arrived on the scene.

ACS officers rescued and fostered the dog, who they named Zander, until he was fully recovered, KENS reported. Zander has since been adopted, police wrote on Facebook.

Schafter’s bail was set at $25,000, KSAT reported.