Teigan Martin, former University of South Florida tight end, dies in auto crash

Teigan Martin, a reserve tight end who played for the University of South Florida in 2023, died Monday from injuries sustained in an automobile crash, the school announced on Wednesday. He was 20.

According to a news release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Martin, 20, of Mayer, Minnesota, died in a single-vehicle, rollover crash at 5:05 a.m. CDT on Monday.

Investigators determined that Martin was driving eastbound on County Road 122 “at a high rate of speed” when he crossed into the westbound lane. The black 2013 BMW M5 went into a ditch and rolled over, the sheriff’s office said. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that Martin was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Speed may have been a factor, and it is unclear if alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Martin was a 6-foot-6 multi-sport star at Mayer Lutheran High School in Mayer, located about 35 miles west of downtown Minneapolis, CBS Sports reported. He graduated from high school in 2022 and originally attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

He transferred to South Florida after not seeing action with the Flames in 2022, according to the USF media guide. He did not see game time during the 2023 season.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Martin was no longer participating in football but was still a student at the university.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Teigan Martin,” USF coach Alex Golesh said in a statement. “His loss is felt profoundly by his teammates, our coaches and staff, and all those who knew and loved him. We extend our deepest sympathies to Teigan’s family and friends, and keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Teigan Martin. We extend our thoughts and prayers to Teigan’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/ZS2DudmPiI — USF Football (@USFFootball) June 25, 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group