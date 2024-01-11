Suspect questioned after Bills fan fatally shot near Miami Dolphins stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Police in South Florida have questioned a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a Buffalo Bills fan outside Hard Rock Stadium after Sunday’s NFL game.

Dylan Brody Isaacs, 30, of Six Nations, Canada, was shot near the stadium after Buffalo clinched the AFC East title and a No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs Sunday night with a 21-14 victory against the host Miami Dolphins, the Miami Herald reported. Police said the victim lived in Hollywood, Florida, according to the newspaper.

“A suspect has been identified and interviewed,” Miami Gardens police said Tuesday in a news release.

Police said the suspected shooter’s vehicle was found in Palm Beach County, about an hour north of the stadium, WPLG-TV reported. The television station, citing an anonymous source, said the vehicle was located in West Palm Beach.

According to the Toronto Sun, Isaacs posted a photo on Facebook of himself, smiling with two women he referred to as “cuzzies” during the game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Police said that Isaacs and his friends were walking through traffic to a parked vehicle after the game at about 11:55 p.m. EST. That is when the driver of a silver, four-door Honda Accord drove erratically and hit a pedestrian, the Herald reported.

When an altercation between Isaacs and the driver ensued, the motorist exited the Accord and allegedly fired shots at Isaacs, according to the newspaper. The alleged gunman got back into his vehicle and left the scene, police said.

According to Miami Gardens police, paramedics and police attempted to save Isaacs’ life, but he died at the scene, the Herald reported.

No arrests have been made.

“Dylan was always the life of the party,” the victim’s mother, Susan Isaacs, told WPLG. “You know, he was very smart, intelligent.”

“It was a senseless act,” Isaacs’ aunt, Cecelia Skye, told WTVJ-TV. “They just didn’t want [the driver] hurting anybody else. It was just a game. It’s a sport that’s supposed to be you know, it’s competitive, but there’s no room for violence.”

According to the Norfolk & Tillonsburg News, Isaacs had been employed as an archeological community monitor since 2021. Sherri-Lyn Hills, the newly elected Six Nations of the Grand River, said that Isaacs dedicated his career to helping his community.

“This truly is sad news,” Hill said in a news release. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

A friend of Isaacs’ family, Ashley Cooke, set up a GoFundMe fundraiser, hoping to raise $50,000 to assist with the process and, in the first 20 hours, it raised more than $77,000.

