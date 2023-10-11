Stair crazy: Tractor-trailer gets stuck on set of steps in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A wrong turn in a north Pittsburgh neighborhood led to a rough landing for the driver of a tractor-trailer.

>> Read more trending news

The trailer got stuck on a set of steps in the city’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood on Monday morning, WPXI-TV reported.

Allegheny County 911 told the television station that first responders were called to Sunday Street at 10:18 a.m. EDT.

A tractor-trailer took a wrong turn and got stuck on a set of steps in California-Kirkbride on Monday morning. https://t.co/5f5ZUQKdnm — WPXI (@WPXI) October 10, 2023

The tractor-trailer was removed from the steps and was still driveable, WPXI reported. The driver was not injured, according to the television station.