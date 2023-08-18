Spam donates over $1 million worth of canned meat to Hawaii wildfire victims

Over 264,000 cans of Spam in multiple truckloads were sent over to Hawaii in the aftermath of the deadly and devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

In a news release, Spam and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they are donating 264,000 cans of Spam which is worth over $1 million worth to Convoy of Hope. Convoy of Hope is an organization that works to help those who are affected by natural disasters such as the wildfires in Hawaii.

“We are so grateful for our partners like Convoy of Hope and local Hawaii retailers who are helping us get more product to people in need as quickly as possible,” said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand, in the news release. “The people of Hawaii have a special place in both the history and heart of the SPAM® brand. Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back.”

Three trucks filled with Spam are on its way to the areas that have been greatly impacted, Hormel Foods said, according to CNN. Spam in all has donated cash as well as product that is worth over $1 million.

“Convoy of Hope is incredibly grateful for this very generous donation from Hormel Foods and the SPAM® brand,” said Stacy Lamb, vice president, disaster services at Convoy of Hope, in the news release. “We know how popular SPAM® products are, especially in Hawaii. This donation allows Convoy of Hope to deliver comfort to people whose lives have been turned upside down. The fact that SPAM® doesn’t need refrigeration makes it a perfect item for Convoy to deliver to survivors. Convoy of Hope is thankful that we can always count on the generosity of Hormel Foods, especially during difficult times.”

Spam is also consumed the most in Hawaii than in any other state, according to the news release. More than seven million cans are consumed there each year. It’s used to make Spam musabi where the Spam is stacked on rice and wrapped in seaweed. Spam was introduced to Asia-Pacific during World War II. It was a substitute for meat which during the war became unaffordable.

Hormel Foods also said they made a shirt that says “Spam Brand loves Maui” and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Aloha United Way’s Maui Fire Relief Fund, CNN reported.

“Our heart continues to be with our ‘ohana on Maui. We wanted to provide an update to all of our fans. We have sent multiple truckloads of SPAM® product to the people of Maui, and hope this can provide a sense of comfort during difficult times,” Spam said on Facebook.